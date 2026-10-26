Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 76th and Sheridan

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 26. A 19-year-old was wounded near 76th and Sheridan. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 26 left one person wounded.

76th and Sheridan

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 19-year-old was shot around 12:40 a.m. near 76th and Sheridan.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting and searching for suspect(s).

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.