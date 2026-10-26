Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 76th and Sheridan
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 26 left one person wounded.
76th and Sheridan
The Details:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 19-year-old was shot around 12:40 a.m. near 76th and Sheridan.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting and searching for suspect(s).
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.