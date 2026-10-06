Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 16th and Burnham

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The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee left a 35-year-old injured on Monday, Oct. 5. The shooting happened near 16th and Burnham. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact MPD.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 5 left one person wounded.

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 35-year-old was shot around 10 p.m. near 16th and Burnham.

The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.