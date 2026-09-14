Milwaukee shootings Monday, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 14.
29th and Vliet
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:50 p.m. an 18-year-old was shot.
The shooting victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
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8th and Keefe
What we know:
Just after 5 p.m., a 38-year-old was shot during a fight and was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.