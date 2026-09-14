Milwaukee shootings Monday, 2 injured

article

The Brief Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday. One shooting near 29th and Vliet left an 18-year-old injured. Another shooting near 8th and Keefe left a 38-year-old injured.



Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 14.

29th and Vliet

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:50 p.m. an 18-year-old was shot.

The shooting victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

8th and Keefe

What we know:

Just after 5 p.m., a 38-year-old was shot during a fight and was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.