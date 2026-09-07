Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 24th and National

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Sept. 7. A 50-year-old was wounded near 24th and National. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 7 left one person wounded.

23rd and National

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 50-year-old was shot around 6:13 a.m., near 24th and National.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.