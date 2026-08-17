Milwaukee shootings Monday; 3 dead, 2 arrested

The Brief Milwaukee police responded to two shootings that left three people dead. Police arrested two suspects in connection to Monday's shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police responded to two shootings that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, Aug. 17.

10th and Lapham

What we know:

One person was shot on the city's south side just after 3:15 p.m. Police said the 44-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The shooting appears to be the result of a road rage incident, and officers arrested an 18-year-old woman. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Police scene near 10th and Lapham, Milwaukee

31st and Cameron

What we know:

FOX6 News at the scene, just northwest of Teutonia and Hampton, found an investigation surrounding a warehouse. Police said two people – one a 33-year-old, the other unidentified – were shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but police arrested a 28-year-old suspect. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Police scene near 31st and Cameron, Milwaukee

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.