Milwaukee shootings Monday; 3 dead, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to two shootings that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, Aug. 17.
10th and Lapham
What we know:
One person was shot on the city's south side just after 3:15 p.m. Police said the 44-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
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The shooting appears to be the result of a road rage incident, and officers arrested an 18-year-old woman. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
Police scene near 10th and Lapham, Milwaukee
31st and Cameron
What we know:
FOX6 News at the scene, just northwest of Teutonia and Hampton, found an investigation surrounding a warehouse. Police said two people – one a 33-year-old, the other unidentified – were shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but police arrested a 28-year-old suspect. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
Police scene near 31st and Cameron, Milwaukee
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and Milwaukee Police Department.