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Milwaukee shootings Monday; 3 dead, 2 arrested

By
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 17, 2026 5:45 PM CDT
Published August 17, 2026 5:45 PM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police responded to two shootings that left three people dead.
    • Police arrested two suspects in connection to Monday's shootings.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to two shootings that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, Aug. 17.

10th and Lapham

What we know:

One person was shot on the city's south side just after 3:15 p.m. Police said the 44-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The shooting appears to be the result of a road rage incident, and officers arrested an 18-year-old woman. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Police scene near 10th and Lapham, Milwaukee

31st and Cameron

What we know:

FOX6 News at the scene, just northwest of Teutonia and Hampton, found an investigation surrounding a warehouse. Police said two people – one a 33-year-old, the other unidentified – were shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but police arrested a 28-year-old suspect. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Police scene near 31st and Cameron, Milwaukee

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and Milwaukee Police Department.

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