Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 wounded, suspects sought

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Friday, Oct. 16. The shootings left two people wounded. No arrests have been made.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 16 left two people wounded.

1st and Oregon

The Details:

According to Milwaukee police, a 27-year-old sustained injuries in a shooting at approximately 12:38 a.m. and later arrived at the hospital. An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

93rd and Silver Spring

The Details:

Around 3:04 a.m., a 37-year-old was shot and subsequently treated at a local hospital for injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.