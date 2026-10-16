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Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 wounded, suspects sought

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 16, 2026 7:22 AM CDT
Published October 16, 2026 7:22 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on  Friday, Oct. 16. 
    • The shootings left two people wounded.  
    • No arrests have been made. 

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 16 left two people wounded. 

1st and Oregon

The Details:

According to Milwaukee police, a 27-year-old sustained injuries in a shooting at approximately 12:38 a.m. and later arrived at the hospital. An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

93rd and Silver Spring

The Details:

Around 3:04 a.m., a 37-year-old was shot and subsequently treated at a local hospital for injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

 

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