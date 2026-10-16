Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 wounded, suspects sought
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 16 left two people wounded.
1st and Oregon
The Details:
According to Milwaukee police, a 27-year-old sustained injuries in a shooting at approximately 12:38 a.m. and later arrived at the hospital. An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.
93rd and Silver Spring
The Details:
Around 3:04 a.m., a 37-year-old was shot and subsequently treated at a local hospital for injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.