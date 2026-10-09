Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 dead near 20th and Highland
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 9 left one person dead.
Fatal shooting
The Details:
A 47-year-old was shot around 1:55 a.m. near 20th and Highland, according to Milwaukee police.
The victim suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
A 25-year-old was arrested at the scene in connection with the shooting, and an investigation into the circumstances remains ongoing.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: