Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old was killed and a 34-year-old was wounded in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 4.
12th and Keefe
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to the scene near 12th and Keefe at around 6:30 p.m.
The 37-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting and are searching for a known suspect.
Teutonia and Good Hope
One person was shot near Teutonia and Good Hope at around 10:25 p.m.
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The 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The shooting is still under investigation. Milwaukee police are searching for an unknown suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To contact Crime Stoppers, call 414-224-TIPS or P3 tips app.
The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.