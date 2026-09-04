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The Brief A 37-year-old was killed in a shooting near 12th and Keefe on Friday, Sept. 4. A 34-year-old was wounded near Teutonia and Good Hope. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.



A 37-year-old was killed and a 34-year-old was wounded in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 4.

12th and Keefe

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to the scene near 12th and Keefe at around 6:30 p.m.

The 37-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting and are searching for a known suspect.

Teutonia and Good Hope

One person was shot near Teutonia and Good Hope at around 10:25 p.m.

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The 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is still under investigation. Milwaukee police are searching for an unknown suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To contact Crime Stoppers, call 414-224-TIPS or P3 tips app.