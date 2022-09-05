Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded in separate incidents

article

Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents on Sunday, Sept. 4 that wounded three persons in various parts of the city.

The first shooting happened near 5th and Hadley around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries – and was hospitalized. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.

About five minutes later, officials say they were made aware of another shooting. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The location of occurrence and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.

Lastly around 5:25 p.m., Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 12th and Atkinson. A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. He suffered serious injuries – and was taken to a hospital. Again, police are seeking an unknown gunman.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.