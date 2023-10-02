Milwaukee shootings; 2 wounded Monday, Oct. 2

article

Two people were shot and wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 2.

The first shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on N. Sherman Boulevard near Fiebrantz Avenue. The suspect shot the victim during an argument. The victim, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Around 12:40 p.m., police responded to a shooting on W. Silver Spring Drive at Teutonia. Officials say the suspect was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking the victim. The victim, a 19-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

In each case, police are seeking a known shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.