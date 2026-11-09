Milwaukee shooting, woman killed; surviving victim speaks out

The Brief Police say Timothy Taylor shot and killed Amaya Walls, 20, in a domestic incident on Oct. 8. Taylor, who had a no-contact order with Walls, remains on the run. Her family says she called 911 to report a domestic incident hours before the shooting.



On Oct. 8, police said 39-year-old Timothy Taylor shot and killed 20-year-old Amaya Walls in a domestic incident.

Survivor's story

What they're saying:

A surviving victim describes what happened near 42nd and Good Hope. FOX6 News concealed the victim's identity, as she fears Taylor, who is not in custody, will retaliate.

"He shot her. The first bullet killed her. He shot her two more times," she said.

Timothy Taylor

October fatal shooting

The backstory:

Police responded to a domestic incident that same day between Taylor and Walls. The two used to date, and court records show Taylor had a no-contact order with Walls. Investigators say Taylor physically assaulted Walls, and when police arrived, the two had a phone call. Walls had it on speaker, and Taylor made threats that he was going to shoot up the house and her.

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"If you’re a police officer, and you hear someone saying they want to shoot up the premises, you’d want to stay longer and case the neighborhood. They didn’t do that," the woman said.

Two hours later, Taylor returned and shot and killed Walls. The other victim said she was shot in the arm, before he ran off.

"I died that day too, even though I am still right here," she said.

What's next:

Thursday is Walls' funeral. You can donate via GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

FOX6 News reached out to police about Taylor's whereabouts but has not heard back. Family members said Walls would have turned 21 on Nov. 2.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.