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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 25. A 30-year-old was shot near 95th and Brown Deer. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 25 left one person dead.

Fatal shooting

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 30-year-old was shot around 6:55 p.m. near 95th and Brown Deer Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department has identified a person of interest in connection with this incident.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.