Milwaukee shooting Wednesday: 1 dead, person of interest ID'd
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 25 left one person dead.
Fatal shooting
The Details:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 30-year-old was shot around 6:55 p.m. near 95th and Brown Deer Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Milwaukee Police Department has identified a person of interest in connection with this incident.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.