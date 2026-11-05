Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 26th and Capitol

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 4. A 36-year-old was shot and wounded near 26th and Capitol. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 4 left one person wounded.

26th and Capitol

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 33-year-old was shot around 2:36 a.m. near 26th and Capitol.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are actively investigating what led to the shooting and are searching for suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.