Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 26th and Capitol
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 4 left one person wounded.
26th and Capitol
The Details:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 33-year-old was shot around 2:36 a.m. near 26th and Capitol.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are actively investigating what led to the shooting and are searching for suspects.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.