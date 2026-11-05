Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 26th and Capitol

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 5, 2026 7:07 AM CST
Published November 5, 2026 7:07 AM CST
article

Milwaukee Police Department

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
    • A 36-year-old was shot and wounded near 26th and Capitol. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 4 left one person wounded.

26th and Capitol 

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 33-year-old was shot around 2:36 a.m. near 26th and Capitol. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Police are actively investigating what led to the shooting and are searching for suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews