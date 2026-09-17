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Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 17, 2026 5:37 AM CDT
Published September 17, 2026 5:37 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
    • The shootings left one person dead and two others wounded.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 16 left one person dead and two others wounded.

62nd and Silver Spring

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 24-year-old was shot around 4:36 p.m. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

20th and Vliet

What we know:

Shortly before 9 p.m. a 17-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries. 

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). 

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36th and McKinley

What we know:

Around 9:20 p.m. a 29-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.  

A suspect was located in the vicinity of the incident and was arrested.  

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are investigating these shootings and looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 


 

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