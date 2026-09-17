Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 16 left one person dead and two others wounded.
62nd and Silver Spring
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 24-year-old was shot around 4:36 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
20th and Vliet
What we know:
Shortly before 9 p.m. a 17-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
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36th and McKinley
What we know:
Around 9:20 p.m. a 29-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A suspect was located in the vicinity of the incident and was arrested.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are investigating these shootings and looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.