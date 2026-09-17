Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The shootings left one person dead and two others wounded. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 16 left one person dead and two others wounded.

62nd and Silver Spring

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 24-year-old was shot around 4:36 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

20th and Vliet

What we know:

Shortly before 9 p.m. a 17-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

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36th and McKinley

What we know:

Around 9:20 p.m. a 29-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A suspect was located in the vicinity of the incident and was arrested.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are investigating these shootings and looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.



