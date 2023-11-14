Milwaukee shooting; victim wounded, treated at hospital

article

A 23-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital following a Milwaukee shooting that happened on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. at an undetermined location. The victim was being treated for non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are also being investigated.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.