Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 2 18-year-olds wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Tuesday morning, Nov. 10.
Shooting details
What To Know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened at about 11:40 a.m. near Fond du Lac and Hampton.
Two 18-year-olds were shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
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FOX6 crews arrived on scene and saw a large police presence and an MCTS bus taped off near the bus stop at 60th and Hampton, which is a few blocks away.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.