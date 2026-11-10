Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 2 18-year-olds wounded

article

The Brief Two 18-year-olds were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. near Fond du Lac and Hampton. There was a large police scene near 60th and Hampton that involved an MCTS bus.



Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Tuesday morning, Nov. 10.

Shooting details

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened at about 11:40 a.m. near Fond du Lac and Hampton.

Two 18-year-olds were shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 crews arrived on scene and saw a large police presence and an MCTS bus taped off near the bus stop at 60th and Hampton, which is a few blocks away.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.