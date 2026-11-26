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The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 26 left one person dead. The 49-year-old victim was shot near 24th and Hadley shortly before 1 a.m. Police have a 40-year-old suspect in custody.



One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Fatal shooting

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 49-year-old was shot around 12:57 a.m. near 24th and Hadley.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument. The victim suffered critical gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police say a 40-year-old suspect is in custody for the shooting. Police said the suspect also sustained a gunshot wound during the incident.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.