Milwaukee shooting: Teen criminally charged in 'ambush' killing

The Brief 15-year-old Robbiel Stokes has been criminally charged, accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Camron Bowen in Milwaukee. Days after a high school fight, Stokes confronted Bowen while riding an MCTS bus. As both exited the bus on Layton, prosecutors say Stokes pulled out a gun and fatally shot Bowen multiple times.



A Milwaukee teen has been criminally charged, accused of shooting and killing another teen whom he was in a fight with at school.

15-year-old Robbiel Stokes has been charged, as an adult, with first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon in the death of 16-year-old Camron Brown.

The shooting happened on Saturday, Sept. 19, near Layton and Greenfield.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Robbiel Stokes is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Shooting details

What To Know:

Prosecutors say the victim, Camron Bowen, was in a fight with Stokes a few days earlier at school.

Then, on that Saturday, Bowen got on a bus and about 10 minutes later, Stokes also got on and sat next to him. The two appeared to have a heated conversation before both of them got off the bus.

Bus security cameras captured the argument, Stokes following Bowen out of the rear door, and then Stokes firing at Bowen. Bowen was shot multiple times.

Prosecutors say Stokes' mother reported getting a call from him requesting a ride near 35th Street. She picked him up, noting he appeared nervous, was wearing different clothes, and was soaking wet from the rain. She positively identified Stokes as the shooter in the bus video stills. Police searched her vehicle and found a .40-caliber cartridge on the rear floorboard matching the brand and caliber of the casings recovered at the crime scene.

Note: A booking photo for Robbiel Stokes is not available as he is still wanted.

Related article

Victim's mother speaks out

What they're saying:

Jennifer Cassidy said her son, 16-year-old Camron Brown, was shot seven times in "an ambush."

"He was a good kid. He had a big heart. He was loved. He stood up for what he believed in," she said.

Shooting scene near Layton and Greenfield

Cassidy said her son had been bullied and was sticking up for himself and some friends when he was shot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I feel like these kids need to put these guns down. You don’t even have a driver’s license yet. Why do you have a gun?" she said.

Camron Bowen

Family said Bowen went to Bay View High School, loved anime, and wanted to go to college to study tech. As they honored his life Sunday, his mom is calling for gun violence to stop.

"I lost my best friend, and my backbone, and that’s not fair," Cassidy said.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created to help Bowen's family cover funeral expenses.

.