Milwaukee shooting; suspect sought, Sherman and Burleigh

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred near Burleigh and Sherman on Nov. 15.

Police say the suspect ﬁred a shot, striking two victims.

The suspect is described as an African American male. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a white decal, black pants, red, white and black tennis shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.