Milwaukee shooting Saturday, 13-year-old among victims
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MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old and 33-year-old were wounded in a Milwaukee shooting on Saturday, Aug. 15.
42nd and Lloyd
What we know:
Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 42nd and Lloyd at around 7:25 p.m. A 13-year-old and 33-year-old were both wounded and taken to hospitals.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are still looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.