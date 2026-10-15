Milwaukee shooting: Police seek man wanted for killing woman

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The Brief Police are looking for a Milwaukee man who is wanted for shooting two people, killing one of them, on Oct. 8. Prosecutors say Timothy Taylor shot and killed Amaya Walls after a domestic violence incident. Family said her aunt was wounded. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a man wanted for homicide: Timothy Taylor.

Timothy Taylor is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday, Oct. 8 near 42nd and Good Hope. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 20-year-old Amaya Walls, and shot and wounded another woman.

Timothy Taylor is a male, African American, who is 39 years old.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

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Charges filed

The backstory:

A Milwaukee man is wanted for shooting two people, killing one of them, after a domestic violence incident near 42nd and Good Hope on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Timothy Taylor shot and killed 20-year-old Amaya Walls following a domestic violence incident. He shot and wounded another woman, who family identified as Walls' aunt.

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Taylor faces the following criminal charges:

First-degree intentional homicide

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Felony bail jumping (two counts)

Misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse

What we don't know:

Taylor is currently on the run; court records show a warrant has been issued for his arrest. A booking photo is not available.

Note: This report includes descriptions of domestic violence and homicide.

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Domestic violence call

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 8, Milwaukee police responded to the area of 42nd and Green Tree after a domestic violence report from Amaya Walls. Walls told police she was in a vehicle with Taylor when he became verbally aggressive and poured water and another drink on her at a gas station.

Walls left the vehicle and managed to get a ride from another person back to the area of 42nd and Green Tree, the complaint said. Taylor arrived shortly thereafter to get his phone, left and then returned, banging on the front door demanding money that Walls said she didn't have. While Walls was standing on the porch, Taylor threw a glass pickle jar at her, striking her and causing a laceration to her arm.

The complaint went on to say that while officers were at the scene, Walls and Taylor had a phone call. The officers could hear the call, because it was on speakerphone, and Taylor made threats to Walls stating: "I’m going to shoot the house up and shoot you." A "lethality assessment" was conducted in which Walls said that Taylor had previously threatened to kill her, has choked her, and either has a firearm or has easy access to one.

Women shot

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said, a few hours later, Milwaukee police got a 911 call about a woman who was shot in the area of 42nd and Good Hope, with another woman having been shot across the street. Walls, was unresponsive and died at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital and later identified the shooter as Taylor from a photo lineup.

Front-porch video surveillance from the home showed both women walking on the sidewalk when Taylor pulled up. The complaint said Walls ran toward the home, banged on the door and shouted "get away from me!" as Taylor followed her. The complaint said Taylor walked up the steps, aimed a gun directly at Walls and shot her three times at near point-blank range. He then shot the other woman before fleeing the scene.

Amaya Walls

"She was trying to get away"

What they're saying:

Taylor's mother confirmed to investigators that Taylor and Walls had a history of intense fighting, and that Taylor called her earlier that day simply to say he loved her, the complaint said.

FOX6 News talked with a family member, whose identity is concealed because she is fearful Taylor will retaliate against her.

"Amaya wanted to get away. She was trying to get away, and he just wouldn’t let her," the family member said. "We want justice. Definitely on the police behalf because y’all didn’t do your part to patrol the area when the call got put out and didn’t do what you needed to do."

The other side:

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department after speaking to the family on Oct. 12. MPD did not respond regarding the family's comments, but reiterated that they are looking for a suspect and no arrests had been made.