Milwaukee shooting near Teutonia and Custer, 52-year-old wounded

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The Brief A 52-year-old was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12. The shooting happened near Teutonia and Custer. Police say the shooting stemmed from a robbery.



One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12.

Shooting details

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at 4:50 p.m. a 52-year-old was shot in the area of Teutonia and Custer.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

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Police believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.