Milwaukee shooting near Teutonia and Custer, 52-year-old wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12.
Shooting details
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at 4:50 p.m. a 52-year-old was shot in the area of Teutonia and Custer.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information via phone.