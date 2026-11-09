Milwaukee shooting Monday, 2 wounded; stemmed from argument

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The Brief An argument led to a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, Nov. 9. The shooting happened near 22nd and Melvina. A 28-year-old and a 21-year-old were injured.



Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 9.

Shooting details

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at 12:18 p.m. two people were shot in the area of 22nd and Melvina.

The victims, a 28-year-old and a 21-year-old, were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

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The circumstances leading up to the shooting are believed to have stemmed from an argument.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.