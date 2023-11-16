Milwaukee shooting; victim drove to get help

article

A 24-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Nov.16.

According to Milwaukee Police, around 1:18 p.m. the victim drove to the area of MLK Drive and North Avenue to get help. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating where the actual shooting took place and are looking for who is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.