Milwaukee shooting, crash, Hartland man hurt

article

A Hartland man, 71, crashed into another vehicle after he was shot in Milwaukee Wednesday evening, May 24.

It happened around 7 p.m. near 12th and North.

Police said the shooting victim was taken to the hospital after the crash. The other driver was not hurt.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.