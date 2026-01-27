article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, Jan. 27. The crash happened near 76th and Florist around 1 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



Milwaukee police said a shooting and fiery crash on the city's northwest side Tuesday morning were related.

76th and Bobolink

What we know:

Police were initially called to the area at around 12:40 a.m. A 32-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Roughly 20 minutes later, police said a vehicle veered off the road, crashed and started on fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

76th and Bobolink

On Thursday, police determined the driver died of a gunshot wound from the shooting that happened before the crash. That victim has been "tentatively" identified as a 26-year-old.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Editor's note: This story was updated with new information from MPD on Jan. 29, 2026.