Expand / Collapse search

Shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side, 1 dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side left one person dead Saturday night, Dec. 9.

It happened in the area of Dineen Park, near Appleton and Vienna, around 7 p.m. Police said the 24-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.