Shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side, 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side left one person dead Saturday night, Dec. 9.
It happened in the area of Dineen Park, near Appleton and Vienna, around 7 p.m. Police said the 24-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.