Shooting, crash, fire on Milwaukee's north side; man dead

A Milwaukee man died after a shooting, crash and car fire on the city's north side Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to police, someone fired shots at the 31-year-old victim's car shortly after noon. The victim was hit and subsequently crashed into a pole in the area of Appleton and Hampton – his car then started on fire.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he ultimately died. Police did not specify whether the man died of injuries related to the shooting, crash, fire or a combination thereof.

Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



