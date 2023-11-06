Milwaukee shooting, 95th and Allyn, 1 wounded

article

One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee Sunday night, Nov. 5. It happened around 11 p.m. near 95th and Allyn.

Police say the victim was shot and then drove to the area of 95th and Brown Deer Road – striking a fence with the vehicle.

The victim fled the vehicle and arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.