Milwaukee shooting; 8th and Atkinson, woman wounded

article

Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 8th and Atkinson on Monday afternoon, April 10.

Officials say the shooting happened just after noon. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.