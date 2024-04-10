Milwaukee shooting; 80th and Hope, 56-year-old dead

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's northwest side early Wednesday, April 10.

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood near 80th and Hope just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. A 56-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a 38-year-old woman regarding the incident. Officials say the incident is related to domestic violence.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.