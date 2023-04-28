Milwaukee shooting, 76th and Hampton, man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, April 27 near 76th and Hampton. It happened around 9 p.m.

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.





