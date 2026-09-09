The Brief Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection to an August shooting. The victim, Lester Whitmore, died at the scene near 6th and Ring. Both men appeared in court and are being held in jail on cash bond.



Two Milwaukee men, charged in connection to an August shooting that killed Lester Whitmore on the city's north side, appeared in court Wednesday.

Charges filed

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 40-year-old Marlon Rash with first-degree reckless homicide and 37-year-old Marquise Buie with harboring/aiding a felon.

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Both Rash and Buie appeared in court on Sept. 9, but their hearings were adjourned because they have not been appointed public defenders. Rash remains jailed on $250,000 bond, Buie on $50,000, according to court records.

Marlon Rash, Marquise Buie

The backstory:

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 23. When police got to the scene near 6th and Ring, court filings said they found Whitmore, 35, shot on the porch of a home. He died at the scene despite life-saving attempts.

What they're saying:

A criminal complaint said a witness told police that Buie and another man, later identified as Rash, were arguing and Whitemore told them to get off the porch. The witness said Whitmore had a gun but never pointed it at anyone, and Rash and Buie left but later returned.

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There was then another argument, and when the witness asked Whitmore to give her her gun, court filings said Rash shot Whitmore and pointed the gun at the witness before they left the scene in a white Infiniti. Buie was the driver.

Investigation and arrests

Dig deeper:

Investigators found surveillance video that showed a white Infiniti pulled up near the scene, and multiple people got out and walked toward the home. One of those people, Rash, moved toward the porch with his arm raised and Whitmore dropped to the ground. Prosecutors said the video was "consistent with the shooting occurring at that time." Rash and Buie then left.

What they're saying:

Once in custody, the complaint said Buie described arguments involving Whitmore, Rash, himself and another person before the shooting happened. He said Rash shot Whitmore, and admitted he drove Rash away from the scene.

Police interviewed Rash twice after his arrest. The complaint said his story changed, at times contradicting himself, but after he was shown surveillance images, he identified himself and admitted he was at the home where Whitmore was shot. He said there was an argument but denied knowing what happened and denied being involved.

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