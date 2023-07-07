Milwaukee shooting, 69th and Thurston, man wounded

article

A 48-year-old man was shot and wounded Friday, July 7 near 69th and Thurston in Milwaukee. It happened shortly before 7 a.m.

According to police, the suspect approached in a vehicle and fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim.

This caused the victim to collided with a parked vehicle. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.