Milwaukee shooting, 69th and Thurston, man wounded

Milwaukee shootings, 69th and Thurston, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old man was shot and wounded Friday, July 7 near 69th and Thurston in Milwaukee. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. 

According to police, the suspect approached in a vehicle and fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim. 

This caused the victim to collided with a parked vehicle. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.  