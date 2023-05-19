Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting; 50th and Hampton, 1 dead, 1 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

50th and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, May 18 near 50th and Hampton. One person is dead and another wounded as a result of the shooting. 

Police say a 25-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips. 