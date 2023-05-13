43rd and Lincoln shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Saturday, May 13 near 43rd and Lincoln.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene found police and crime scene tape in the parking lot of a Wendy's.

Police said the 38-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.