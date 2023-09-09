Milwaukee shooting, 41st and Concordia, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old was shot and wounded near 41st and Concordia on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.