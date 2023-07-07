Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 41st and Thurston, man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 6 near 41st and Thurston. It happened around 7:20 p.m. 

The victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.   

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.


 