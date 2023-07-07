Milwaukee shooting, 41st and Thurston, man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 6 near 41st and Thurston. It happened around 7:20 p.m.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.



