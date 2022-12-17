37th and Ruby shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Dec. 17.

Police said the 53-year-old victim was shot near 37th and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.