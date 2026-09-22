The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing someone while out on bond for a gun possession felony he was charged with earlier this year. The shooting happened at a home near 37th and Brown on Sept. 7. Wilson Jackson, a convicted felon, was not lawfully allowed to have a gun.



A Milwaukee man was out on bond for a gun possession felony when prosecutors say he shot and killed someone on the city's north side earlier this month.

Charges filed

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 34-year-old Wilson Jackson with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two gun possession felonies and felony bail jumping.

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Jackson was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, and a court commissioner set his bond at $1 million cash.

Court filings state Jackson was convicted of burglary in 2010. He was charged with a gun possession felony this May, less than four months prior to the homicide, and was released from custody on a $5,000 signature bond.

Wilson Jackson

37th and Brown shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 7. Milwaukee police found the victim, 41-year-old Bryan Schuller, shot in the bedroom of a home near 37th and Brown. Schuller was pronounced dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

One witness said Jackson and others had been drinking at the house since around 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. that day, according to a criminal complaint. The witness said Jackson started looking through someone's phone and saw text messages that made him "upset," and he fired two or three shots but didn't hit anyone. That led to a fight, during which Jackson went into Schuller's room, where there was yelling followed by two or three more shots.

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The next day, a detective interviewed another witness. The complaint said Jackson was "intoxicated," according to the witnesses' account, and left the house. The witness said the rest of them ordered food and were eating when Jackson came back and started to "tweak out." The witness said Jackson had two guns – one of which belonged to the witness – and fired shots from a few feet away. The witness said he believed Jackson was trying to "spook them." There was then a struggle, and the witness said Jackson "agreed not to shoot" him, but Jackson then went to talk to Schuller.

Court filings said the witnesses followed Jackson into Schuller's bedroom. Jackson said to Schuller, "So you did know," and Schuller said he had nothing to do with it while sitting on a bed eating chicken nuggets. Jackson then shot Schuller and left the house, according to the complaint.