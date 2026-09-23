Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 36-year-old wounded
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 23.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:45 p.m., a 36-year-old was shot in the area of 36th and Clarke.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police are looking for the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.