Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 36-year-old wounded

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The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee left a 36-year-old injured on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 36th and Clarke. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact MPD.



One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 23.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:45 p.m., a 36-year-old was shot in the area of 36th and Clarke.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.