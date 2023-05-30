Milwaukee shooting; 35-year-old man wounded, shooter sought

article

Police say a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded late Monday, May 29. Right now, they do not know where the shooting happened or what prompted it.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Monday. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of the non-fatal injury.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.