Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 30th and St. Paul: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in the city's Merrill Park neighborhood Friday night, Oct. 28.
Police said the 25-year-old victim was shot near 30th and St. Paul around 8:15 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.