Milwaukee shooting, 3 men hurt, 6th and Burleigh

article

Three men were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Aug. 8. It happened around 8:30 p.m. near 6th and Burleigh.

Police say a 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a Milwaukee Fire Department Engine house near 30th and Teutonia after sustaining a non-fatal injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.