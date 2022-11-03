Shooting, robbery on Milwaukee's north side, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot during a robbery on the city's north side Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The incident happened near 28th and Locust around 6:50 p.m. The 21-year-old victim, police said, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.