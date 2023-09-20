Milwaukee shooting, 26th and Vine, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 19 near 26th and Vine. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police say a 25-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.