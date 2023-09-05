Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 25th and Auer
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot Tuesday morning, Sept. 5 on the city's north side.
It happened near 25th and Auer around 9:15 a.m. Police said someone fired several shots at a vehicle, striking the 49-year-old victim. She was treated at the scene for her injuries.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.