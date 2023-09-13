Milwaukee shooting, 24th Place and Capitol, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 13 near 24th Place and Capitol Drive. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a 22-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.