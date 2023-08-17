Milwaukee shooting, 23rd and Locust, man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 17 near 23rd and Locust. It happened at approximately 4:15 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.