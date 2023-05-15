Milwaukee shooting near Sherman and North, 2 wounded

article

A 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were shot and wounded near Sherman and North on Sunday night, May 14.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.

The victims were both taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shooting near Sherman and North

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.